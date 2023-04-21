Sudanese Army Says It Started Clearing Khartoum Suburbs of Rival Forces

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The Sudanese army said on Friday that it had started clearing districts around Sudan's capital Khartoum of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

"We endured the phase of resistance and defiance and moved on to gradually clearing pockets of insurgent groups' resistance around the capital," the army stated.

The army accused the RSF of setting roadblocks in selected districts and practicing brutal forms of violence there.

Earlier in the day, the RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting 6 a.

m. local time (04:00 GMT), which marks the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid ul-Fitr.

Last week, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

The World Health Organization reported that as of Friday, over 413 people had been killed and nearly 3,500 others injured in the clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF.