UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Army Says It Started Clearing Khartoum Suburbs Of Rival Forces

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Sudanese Army Says It Started Clearing Khartoum Suburbs of Rival Forces

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) The Sudanese army said on Friday that it had started clearing districts around Sudan's capital Khartoum of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

"We endured the phase of resistance and defiance and moved on to gradually clearing pockets of insurgent groups' resistance around the capital," the army stated.

The army accused the RSF of setting roadblocks in selected districts and practicing brutal forms of violence there.

Earlier in the day, the RSF said it had agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on humanitarian grounds starting 6 a.

m. local time (04:00 GMT), which marks the beginning of the Muslim holiday of Eid ul-Fitr.

Last week, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

The World Health Organization reported that as of Friday, over 413 people had been killed and nearly 3,500 others injured in the clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF.

Related Topics

Injured World Army Khartoum Sudan Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for s ..

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign ..

45 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

2 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

3 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.