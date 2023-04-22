(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The Sudanese armed forces control all airports in the country, except for the Khartoum International Airport and the Nyala Airport in South Darfur, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Sudanese armed forces said that the process of evacuating the diplomatic missions of those countries that had requested it from Sudan would begin in the coming hours. The United States, the United Kingdom, France, and China will evacuate their diplomats and citizens on military transport planes from Khartoum, the military added. At the same time, the media reported that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group agreed on Friday to partially open all of Sudan's airports to allow other countries to evacuate their nationals.

"(All airports are under) the army's control except the airports of (the capital) Khartoum and Nyala," Burhan told the Al Arabiya broadcaster.

He also accused the RSF of "attacking diplomatic missions, disregarding international law" and "using civilians as human shields."

Last Saturday, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF broke out, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Burhan issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The sides agreed to a three-day truce starting Friday in connection with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

On Thursday, the Sudanese Health Ministry said that the death toll in the armed clashes in Sudan exceeded 600. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that 413 people were killed and 3,551 others injured.