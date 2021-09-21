Sudanese Army Thwarts Coup Attempt - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sudanese army thwarted a coup attempt, with tanks currently blocking a number of roads, al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed spokesman for the transitional council

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Sudanese army thwarted a coup attempt, with tanks currently blocking a number of roads, al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed spokesman for the transitional council.

The spokesman assured that the situation was brought under control. He also called on the Sudanese people to resist possible further coup attempts.

According to al-Mayadeen, the army detained officers who orchestrated the failed coup. Tanks blocked the road to thee Omdurman Bridge in Khartoum, close to the parliament building.