UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Army Thwarts Coup Attempt - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:13 PM

Sudanese Army Thwarts Coup Attempt - Reports

The Sudanese army thwarted a coup attempt, with tanks currently blocking a number of roads, al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed spokesman for the transitional council

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The Sudanese army thwarted a coup attempt, with tanks currently blocking a number of roads, al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed spokesman for the transitional council.

The spokesman assured that the situation was brought under control. He also called on the Sudanese people to resist possible further coup attempts.

According to al-Mayadeen, the army detained officers who orchestrated the failed coup. Tanks blocked the road to thee Omdurman Bridge in Khartoum, close to the parliament building.

Related Topics

Army Parliament Road Omdurman Khartoum

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.47 a barrel ..

OPEC daily basket price stands at $73.47 a barrel Monday

20 seconds ago
 Russia's Rubin Presented to Defense Ministry Sever ..

Russia's Rubin Presented to Defense Ministry Several Projects of 5th-Generation ..

30 seconds ago
 China's crude oil output up 2.3 pct in August

China's crude oil output up 2.3 pct in August

31 seconds ago
 Removal of Pakistan from red list to restore trade ..

Removal of Pakistan from red list to restore trade between Pak-UK : Mian Kashif

33 seconds ago
 Pak-Afghan trade swelled to 60 percent last week: ..

Pak-Afghan trade swelled to 60 percent last week: President SAARC CCI

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 14 new Delta cases as largest ..

New Zealand reports 14 new Delta cases as largest city eases COVID-19 restrictio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.