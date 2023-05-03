UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Army Won't Be Meeting With Rival Paramilitary Face-to-Face - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 11:29 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The Sudanese armed forces will not meet with the Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) representatives face-to-face, any contacts will be made through mediators, Sudanese Foreign Ministry undersecretary Dafalla Al-Haj Ali said on Wednesday.

"The second party has not accepted the truce yet. If this humanitarian ceasefire continues, our delegation will not meet with those who the rebels (Rapid Support Forces) will send. We will not meet face-to-face," Ali, who is a representative of the head of the Sudanese military, Abdel Fattah Burhan, said during a press conference televised by Saudi tv channel Al-Hadath.

Ali said that contacts with the RSF can be made only through mediators.

"I want to express the difference between the concepts of intermediation and truce initiative. We accepted Saudi-US ceasefire initiative, but not the mediation in ending the conflict," Ali said.

On Tuesday, Gen. Brigadier Nabil Abdallah, the Sudanese military spokesman, told Sputnik that Saudi-American mediators in the ongoing conflict in Sudan have proposed to hold negotiations between the sides in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry of South Sudan said the leaders of the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF had agreed to a truce from May 4-11. According to the statement, Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo agreed to name their representatives to begin negotiations. However, Dagalo's adviser Yusuf Izzat said on Wednesday that the RSF had not yet agreed to the ceasefire.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Burhan has issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

