KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan will hold a meeting with Russian Ambassador in Khartoum Vladimir Zheltov later on Sunday, a source in al-Burhan's office told Sputnik.

"Al-Burhan will soon meet with the Russian ambassador in Khartoum in the Republican Palace," the source said.