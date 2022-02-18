Sudanese Authorities to Release Detained Participants of Peaceful Protests - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The vice-president of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, announced Thursday that people detained for taking part in peaceful anti-government demonstrations and personnel of the country's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) charged with disciplinary offenses will be released from jails, Sudanese media reported.

Daglo made the announcement at a ceremony of signing of a trilateral agreement between the National Commission for Human Rights, the Human Rights and Child Protection Unit of the RSF, and the Arab Organization for Human Rights, according to the SUNA news agency. The deal reportedly entails their cooperation for using international standards in ensuring human rights for security and justice employees and civil society.

The military grabbed power in Sudan and ousted the government of Abdalla Hamdok last fall. In late November, the civilian and military authorities made a deal to form a technocrat government and return Hamdok to power. The deal also entailed the release of all political prisoners. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.

Weekly protests against military rule have continued in Sudan since last October, and more than 80 protesters have since died.