UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Celebrate, Demand Justice On Uprising Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:19 PM

Sudanese celebrate, demand justice on uprising anniversary

Exuberant crowds took to the streets of Sudan on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of the uprising that toppled veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir and to demand justice for slain protesters

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Exuberant crowds took to the streets of Sudan on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of the uprising that toppled veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir and to demand justice for slain protesters.

Thousands turned out in different districts of the capital Khartoum chanting slogans such as "we're revolutionaries, we'll finish our mission," while motorists hung Sudanese flags from their cars.

"We're proud of the revolution," said Hani Hamed, surrounded by a sea of jubilant people.

"Our celebration will not finish until we get justice for our martyrs," echoed Nahla Mohamed.

Many carried pictures of friends and relatives among the dozens of protesters killed during the uprising.

In the town of Atbara, the cradle of the revolt, hundreds of people were expected to arrive by train from Khartoum to stay for a week of festivities.

Organised by the transitional government and the protest movement, it is a tribute to the thousands of demonstrators who travelled in the opposite direction to the capital at key moments during the uprising.

Hundreds of singing, dancing people crammed into two trains for the 350 kilometre (220 mile) journey from Khartoum to Atbara.

"The revolution shall continue," declared one banner carried by the protesters.

"Either we bring them justice or die like them," read another alongside pictures of demonstrators who died.

Limia Osman, 23, wearing a Sudanese flag over her shoulders like many of her fellow passengers, said she wanted to "say thank you" to the original protesters in Atbara.

In Khartoum, celebrations are planned in several districts, particularly at the city's Freedom Square, which was renamed in honour of the protesters.

"I'll remember the first day of our protest under tear gas and live ammunition, which didn't stop us," said Hana Hussein, 21.

The army blocked roads leading to its Khartoum headquarters, where the protesters had staged a weeks-long sit-in outside to demand the end of military rule.

Related Topics

Protest Army Martyrs Shaheed Died Atbara Khartoum Sudan Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan speaks up for refugees

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai supports flourishing UAE arts scen ..

35 minutes ago

Participation in election with dual nationality, a ..

1 minute ago

Iraq deadline to appoint prime minister looms, pro ..

1 minute ago

Govt to promote innovations, information technolog ..

1 minute ago

Punjab Food Authority inspects 2,209 food points, ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.