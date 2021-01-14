UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority Prohibits Flights Over States On Ethiopian Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority Prohibits Flights Over States on Ethiopian Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Sudanese civil aviation authority prohibited flights over the state of Al Qadarif and the localities of smaller and greater Al-Fushqa in the country's east, local media reported on Thursday.

The head of the country's civil aviation authority Ibrahim Adlan told the Sudan Tribune that the measures were implemented against the backdrop of Sudanese airspace violations perpetrated by Ethiopian warplanes on Wednesday morning.

The airspace violation was decried as a "dangerous escalation" by the Sudanese foreign ministry, warning of consequences should the incident be repeated.

Relations between the two countries have severely deteriorated throughout the course of the past several weeks, after Khartoum accused Ethiopian government-backed militias of carrying out armed attacks on Sudanese soil.

More Stories From World

