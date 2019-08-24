UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Court Schedules New Hearing In Ex-President Bashir's Case For August 31 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Sudanese Court Schedules New Hearing in Ex-President Bashir's Case for August 31 - Reports

The court in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Saturday scheduled a new hearing in the case of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir for August 31, media reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The court in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Saturday scheduled a new hearing in the case of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir for August 31, media reported.

According to the Sky news Arabia broadcaster, the new hearing will include the testimony of the witnesses in the corruption case.

Bashir was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests against his rule. In June, he was charged with illegal possession of foreign Currency and accepting gifts.

The former president confirmed during interrogation that $25 million found in his residency were received by him from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the police, another $65 million were received from late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

Bashir is also accused of involvement in the killing of protesters during rallies against him, money laundering and financing terrorism. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for suspected war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, committed during the military conflict in Darfur that broke out in 2003.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Police Saudi Khartoum Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman Money April June August Criminals Media From Million Court

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Global Business Excellence Award 2019

1 minute ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issues income tax r ..

2 minutes ago

It Modi wages war against Pakistan, it will be las ..

2 minutes ago

Four women commit suicide in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

Boycott slams England for 'batting without brains' ..

5 minutes ago

DG NAB to personally listen public complaints on A ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.