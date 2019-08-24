(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) The court in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Saturday scheduled a new hearing in the case of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir for August 31, media reported.

According to the Sky news Arabia broadcaster, the new hearing will include the testimony of the witnesses in the corruption case.

Bashir was toppled in April after months of nationwide protests against his rule. In June, he was charged with illegal possession of foreign Currency and accepting gifts.

The former president confirmed during interrogation that $25 million found in his residency were received by him from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

According to the police, another $65 million were received from late King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia.

Bashir is also accused of involvement in the killing of protesters during rallies against him, money laundering and financing terrorism. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for suspected war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, committed during the military conflict in Darfur that broke out in 2003.