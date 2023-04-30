Sudanese Crisis Might Extend to Neighboring Countries - European Commissioner

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) The risk that the crisis in Sudan can spread to other countries in the region remains real, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

According to Lenarcic, there are very fragile countries among Sudan's neighbors, and the consequences of the conflict spreading there would be catastrophic. So, reconciling two opposing sides in Sudan should be the first priority, Lenarcic said.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum.

The parties to the conflict have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. On Thursday, the sides agreed to extend the current ceasefire for another 72 hours.

According to Sudan's Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.