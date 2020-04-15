UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Defense Contractor to Start Manufacturing Ventilators as Designs Appear Online

Sudan has begun to develop its own ventilators amid the COVID-19 outbreak after some international manufacturers shared their designs online, a defense industry contractor has told Sputnik, adding that it planned to start manufacturing the equipment soon

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Sudan has begun to develop its own ventilators amid the COVID-19 outbreak after some international manufacturers shared their designs online, a defense industry contractor has told Sputnik, adding that it planned to start manufacturing the equipment soon.

"We are trying to develop them, and our team is now working on [this project], after some companies [developing] ventilators have forfeited their rights, and made [ventilator] designs available on the internet," Bashra Fadel Khalil, an inspector general at the National Defense System company, said.

The official said that the initiative was being discussed by the Sudanese health ministry, and after its approval, a manufacturing process would begin.

"After we present our project to the health ministry, and they determine a number [of ventilators], it will definitely be hundreds [of them], we will try to meet Sudan's needs in cooperation with manufacturing companies," Khalil said.

Khalil also noted that Sudan and Russia had large partnership projects, suggesting that the two countries could cooperate in the development of medical equipment in the future.

"There are large cooperation projects between the National Defense System and Russia, as [the latter] is a key partner helping arm the Sudanese army, the air forces in particular. Our relations are strong ... and in this regard, Russians have a strong health system that can be beneficial in the future," the official said.

As of Wednesday, Sudan has confirmed 32 coronavirus cases with five fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

