UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Defense Minister Dies Of Heart Issues In South Sudan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

Sudanese Defense Minister Dies of Heart Issues in South Sudan - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Sudanese Defense Minister Jamal Omar has died of heart issues in South Sudan, where he took part in peace talks with armed groups, national media reported on Wednesday.

Omar, who was about 70 years old, suffered from stenocardia, according to Baj news.

In South Sudan, the minister reportedly held talks with armed groups on behalf of Khartoum.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 following years of struggle and a referendum, in which the majority of the voters supported the secession. Both sides have since continued supporting rebel groups on the other's territory.

The new Sudanese government, however, has repeatedly expressed its intention to restore ties and economic cooperation with the neighboring nation and made a number of steps in this regard.

Related Topics

Died Khartoum Independence Sudan Media From Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 March 2020

60 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: Food retail outlets, including coo ..

9 hours ago

2020 Olympics postponed till 2021

10 hours ago

Ministry of Interior: Wearing masks is necessary o ..

10 hours ago

India in 21-day lockdown

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.