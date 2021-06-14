UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Defense Minister To Take Part In Moscow Security Conference - Source

Sudan's Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim Yassin will participate in the Moscow Conference on International Security, a source in the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Sudan's Defense Minister Yassin Ibrahim Yassin will participate in the Moscow Conference on International Security, a source in the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"The Minister of Defense of Sudan, General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, together with representatives of the country's military industry, will take part in the 9th Moscow Conference on International Security," the source said.

The event, serving as a forum to discuss urgent issues and tendencies in the international military agenda, is due to be held from June 22-24.

