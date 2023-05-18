Sudanese Delegation Requests Bilateral Meetings at Arab League Summit - Source

The Sudanese delegation has requested bilateral meetings be held with representatives of several Arab nations on the sidelines of the summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on May 19, a Sudanese diplomatic source told Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The Sudanese delegation has requested bilateral meetings be held with representatives of several Arab nations on the sidelines of the summit of the League of Arab States (LAS) in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah on May 19, a Sudanese diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"The participating Sudanese delegation has asked for bilateral meetings with representatives of Syria, Libya, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia on the margins of the summit," the source said.

Earlier this week, a source told Sputnik that Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council and the leader of the Sudanese armed forces, would not attend the Arab League summit. The Sudanese delegation will be headed instead by Sudanese Deputy Foreign Minister Dafalla Al-Haj Ali, the source added.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Burhan issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, at least 676 people have died and over 5,576 others have been injured in the clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. The situation in the country is not improving despite the negotiations that were launched between the parties to the conflict in Jeddah a week ago.