Sudanese Delegation Returns Home After Talks With US on Removal From Terrorism List

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Sudan's high-level delegation chaired by the Sovereign Transitional Council's (STC) head, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has returned to Khartoum after three-day talks with US officials in Abu Dhabi, where the parties discussed the country's removal from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SSTL) and perspectives of the Arab-Israeli peace settlement, the council said on Wednesday.

"Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Sovereign Transitional Council, returned to Khartoum from the United Arab Emirates after leading Sudan's delegation in talks with the United States that lasted for three days. ... [The two sides] discussed a number of issues of mutual concern, primarily the issue of removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and other restrictions imposed by the US on Sudanese citizens," the STC said in a statement.

The parties also addressed "the future of the Arab-Israeli peace" and agreed that it should lead to the regional stability and preserve the right of Palestinians to establish their state, in line with a two-state solution, the council added, noting that Sudan was expected to play a role in establishing ties between Israel and the Arab countries.

Sudan was placed on the SSTL back in 1993. In late August, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo discussed bilateral relations and procedures to exclude Khartoum from the SSTL.