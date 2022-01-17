Sudanese Doctors Report 7 Protesters Killed in Khartoum on Monday

Seven people died in a military crackdown on protests in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Seven people died in a military crackdown on protests in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on Monday.

"7 civilians have been killed by the live ammunitions of security forces during today's anti-coup peaceful protests," the committee said on Twitter.

The committee also reported about a dozen people injured by live ammunition and tear gas, most of whom are now in treatment. The total number of civilians killed in the protests since the military coup has reached 71, the committee added.

Protests against the military authorities are held weekly.

Sudan entered a political crisis after army chief, Gen.

Abdel Fattah Burhan, arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other government officials in October. Following the coup, protesters took to the streets demanding civilian rule. At least 60 people have since been killed in clashes with the military authorities.

In November, Burhan and Hamdok signed a political agreement stipulating the reinstatement of the prime minister in his duties, the release of all political prisoners arrested during the coup, and a transition of power to civilian rule at an earlier date. On January 2, Hamdok resigned due to the actions of the military, who violated agreements within the political deal.