Sudanese Doctors Report Shortage Of Medical Supplies To Treat Injured In Clashes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Sudanese Doctors Report Shortage of Medical Supplies to Treat Injured in Clashes

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Sudan Doctors Union (SDU) on Wednesday called on the country's armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to cease hostilities, citing a lack of medical supplies to treat those injured in the clashes.

"We call on the warring parties to stop this war immediately ... The lack of medical supplies is hampering the work of the medical teams," SDU Secretary General Atiya Abdulla Atiya told the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

The official also called on the parties to the conflict to ensure the safety and freedom of movement of doctors in areas affected by the clashes.

According to the Central Committee Of Sudanese Doctors, 30 people were killed and 245 were injured in Tuesday's hostilities in Sudan.

On Saturday, clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the RSF in Khartoum and elsewhere. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against its bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. On Tuesday, the warring parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

