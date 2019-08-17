Sudanese eagerly anticipate transition to civilian rule

Sudan was poised Saturday to celebrate a historic deal between generals and protest leaders for a transition to civilian rule, which many hope will bring increased freedom and prosperity

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Sudan was poised Saturday to celebrate a historic deal between generals and protest leaders for a transition to civilian rule, which many hope will bring increased freedom and prosperity.

During a ceremony to be held at a hall by the Nile in the capital Khartoum, members of the Transitional Military Council and protest leaders are expected to sign documents defining a 39-month transition.

But the road to democracy remains fraught with obstacles, even if the mood was celebratory as foreign dignitaries as well as thousands of citizens from all over Sudan converged for the occasion.

The deal reached on August 4 -- the Constitutional Declaration -- brought an end to nearly eight months of upheaval that saw masses mobilise against president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in April after 30 years in power.

The agreement brokered by the African Union and Ethiopia was welcomed with relief by both sides; protesters celebrated what they see as the victory of their "revolution", while the generals took credit for averting civil war.

In the town of Atbara -- the birthplace of the protests back in December -- people on Friday night danced and sang at the train station as they prepared to travel to Khartoum, videos shared on social media showed.

"Civilian rule, civilian rule," they chanted, promising to avenge the estimated 250 allegedly killed by security forces during the protests.

With Saturday's official signing, Sudan is set to kick off a process that includes important first steps.