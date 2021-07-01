UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Foreign Minister To Pay Visit To Russia Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Sudanese Foreign Minister to Pay Visit to Russia Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi will soon pay a visit to Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with al-Mahdi earlier in the day.

"They emphasized the need to intensify bilateral contacts in order to coordinate steps on developing the Russian-Sudanese relations in various areas. The negotiations during Mariam al-Mahdi's upcoming visit to Russia, which will happen soon, will focus on these goals," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

