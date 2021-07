Sudanese Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow on Monday, Meet With Lavrov - Zakharova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi will visit Moscow on Monday and hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday.

"On July 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with the Sudanese foreign minister, who will visit Russia," the spokeswoman said during a briefing.