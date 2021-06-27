UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Foreign Minister To Visit Russia In July - Source

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Sudanese Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in July - Source

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig Mahdi will visit Russia in July to discuss bilateral relations, a high-ranking diplomatic source has told Sputnik.

"Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig will visit Russia on July 12 or 13.

The visit aims to coordinate [partnership] in several areas and develop relations between the two countries," the source said.

Earlier in the week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow appreciated the current military cooperation with Sudan and was determined to continue contacts on all issues.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Sudan July All

Recent Stories

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

2 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

2 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

3 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

3 hours ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.