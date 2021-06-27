Sudanese Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in July - Source

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig Mahdi will visit Russia in July to discuss bilateral relations, a high-ranking diplomatic source has told Sputnik.

"Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig will visit Russia on July 12 or 13.

The visit aims to coordinate [partnership] in several areas and develop relations between the two countries," the source said.

Earlier in the week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Moscow appreciated the current military cooperation with Sudan and was determined to continue contacts on all issues.