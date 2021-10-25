MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi said on Monday that she is unaware of the whereabouts of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

"We have no information about Hamdok's whereabouts and the situation with him at the moment," al-Mahdi told Al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the information ministry sad that the military took Hamdok to an undisclosed location after he refused to support the coup and called on citizens to defend the revolution.