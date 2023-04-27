UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Foreign Ministry Denies Army Commander Agreeing To Talk With Rapid Support Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Sudanese Foreign Ministry Denies Army Commander Agreeing to Talk With Rapid Support Forces

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) The Sudanese Foreign Ministry denied on Thursday the reports about the consent of the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese army to negotiate with the opposing Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

On April 15, violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF paramilitary group broke out, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

On Wednesday, South Sudan's Acting Foreign Minister, Deng Dau Malek, told Sky news Arabia that Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Burhan has agreed to speak with the rebel paramilitary commander, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

"The ministry confirms that information from some parties about the consent of the armed forces of Sudan to start negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces is incorrect," the statement said.

