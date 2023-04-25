The Sudanese Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with international organizations and foreign governments, has begun evacuating foreigners from the country, including those who were harassed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The Sudanese Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with international organizations and foreign governments, has begun evacuating foreigners from the country, including those who were harassed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudanese Embassy in Moscow said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan, in cooperation with these missions and their governments, began to coordinate the process of evacuation of foreign nationals in Sudan, and major evacuations were carried out through several airports with the assistance and protection of the Sudanese army," the embassy said in a statement.

The embassy also noted that it strongly condemns the RSF's encroachment on offices of diplomatic missions, UN bodies, regional and international organizations in Sudan. Clear harassment aimed at the offices and staff of the missions contradicts the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations, the statement added.

"What the rebel Rapid Support Forces are doing to intimidate civilians and use them as human shields, using heavy weapons and vehicles that drive around residential areas, poses a threat to the security of citizens, public property and vital infrastructure in the state, the offices and employees of international missions and organizations, and, unfortunately, this contradicts international norms and agreements," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the RSF reportedly seized the building of the Omani embassy in Khartoum and stole a car belonging to the diplomatic mission. In addition, the Sudanese armed forces said the RSF had attacked a convoy organized by the French Embassy to evacuate French citizens.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter in Khartoum. The military accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but they have not contributed to the settlement of the conflict yet.