Sudanese Foreign Ministry Opposes International Interference In Situation In Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Sudanese Foreign Ministry thanked on Monday other countries for offering help in mitigating the situation in the country but called it an internal issue, which should be resolved without international interference.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

"(The ministry) would like to emphasize that this issue is an internal matter that should be left to the discretion of the Sudanese people in order to reach the necessary settlement between them, without international interference," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted the ministry "expresses its gratitude to the Arab and African countries, as well as to the international community for the efforts aimed at helping to resolve the situation in the country."

