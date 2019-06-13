UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Foreign Ministry Summons UK Ambassador Over Tweets On Khartoum Protests - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Sudanese Foreign Ministry Summons UK Ambassador Over Tweets on Khartoum Protests - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The Sudanese Foreign Ministry summoned on Wednesday UK Ambassador to Khartoum Irfan Siddiq due to his tweets criticizing the military's response to a sit-in protest in Khartoum in early June, local media reported.

Siddiq wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that killing of 19 children in the country within the last nine days "should make all those responsible for the ongoing violence think long and hard about their actions." His tweet came after the army opened fire at a camp of sit-in protesters in Khartoum on June 3. According to different estimates, up to 60 people could have been killed, including children, and hundreds more were wounded.

Sudan's acting Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs Omar Dahab during the meeting with Siddiq said that the latter's recent tweets were "contrary to the established diplomatic norms and the principles of the sovereignty of equal countries," the SUNA news agency stated.

At the same time, during the meeting Dahab called on Siddiq to work together taking into account strategic interests of the two countries.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The Transitional Military Council took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

