Sudanese Government Ratifies Final Peace Deal With Rebel Groups - Correspondent

Sat 03rd October 2020 | 06:49 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy chairman of Sudan's ruling Sovereignty Council, on behalf of the Sudanese government ratified on Saturday the comprehensive peace agreement with rebel groups affiliated with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The government signed a conclusive peace agreement in the South Sudanese capital of Juba with the Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Army and the People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), which operate in the Sudanese states of the Blue Nile and South Kordofan.

The deal includes provisions on the inclusion of rebel representatives in the Sudanese national army and the legislative council, the return of refugees, and an extension of the transition period for 39 months after the signing of the peace treaty.

The SRF is an alliance of Sudan's political factions that has been created in opposition to the government of ex-President Omar Bashir, who was toppled in April 2019.

Negotiations between the rebel groups and Sudan's central authorities have been held since 2019 in Juba as part of Khartoum's efforts to settle all internal disputes left from Bashir's three-decade regime.

