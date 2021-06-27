UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Gov't Agrees To Extradite Those Accused Of Darfur Genocide To ICC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The Sudanese cabinet has decided to hand over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) the individuals accused of the genocide and other grave crimes in Darfur, Minister of Federal Government, Buthaina Dinar, said.

As cited by the state-run SUNA news agency, extradition is among a series of other decisions made by the cabinet at a meeting on Saturday evening to address issues pertaining to the peace and justice in the country. This includes the implementation of the Juba Agreement for Peace, which was signed by Sudan's transitional government and rival factions last October.

The transitional government was formed in August 2020 to replace the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after overthrowing former President Omar Bashir in April 2019 in the wake of violent protests.

In 2009, Bashir became the first-ever sitting head of state to be issued an arrest warrant by the ICC. Two arrest warrants tie him to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed during the 2003 conflict in Darfur.

A civil conflict began in the western Sudanese state of Darfur in February of 2003, when rebel groups launched a campaign to overthrow Bashir's government. Different sources estimate the death toll from the Darfur conflict to be between 300,000 and 500,000 people. More than 2.5 million people were displaced as a result of the conflict.

