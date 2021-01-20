MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Sudanese authorities intend to confiscate firearms held by tribes in the Darfur region in the wake of hostilities in the West Darfur state, Charge d'Affaires of Sudan in Moscow Onur Ahmad Onur told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The violence broke out in the Sudanese city of Al Junayah, the capital of the West Darfur state, on Saturday after one person was killed in a skirmish at a local camp for displaced people. According to the doctors' committee of West Darfur, 129 people were killed and around 200 others were injured as a result of armed violence. In addition, tribal clashes erupted on Monday in the South Darfur state, killing 47 people.

"The authorities are now making efforts to end the conflict ... Now, the authorities firmly intend to confiscate the firearms held by the tribes," Onur said, adding that these armed clashes between tribes are mainly caused by the presence of weapons among them.

Hostilities in the Darfur region escalated in 2003 as separatist groups launched a campaign to overthrow then-President Omar Bashir, who was eventually toppled in 2019. Since the start of the conflict, roughly 300,000 people have died and as many as 3 million people have been displaced, according to UN estimates.

Tensions in Al Junaynah flared up two weeks after the African Union-United Nations hybrid peacekeeping mission in Darfur ended its operations at the end of 2020. According to the United Nations, the mission is currently drawing down and the process is expected to be complete by the end of June 2021.