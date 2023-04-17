UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Gov't Takes Necessary Measures To Protect Diplomatic Missions - Foreign Ministry

Published April 17, 2023

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Sudanese authorities have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of diplomatic missions in the capital city of Khartoum amid the armed clashes in the country, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases.

"The foreign ministry says that the competent authorities have taken all necessary measures to protect all headquarters and employees of the diplomatic missions accredited in Khartoum," the statement read.

Since April 13, more than 83 people have been killed and over 1,120 have been injured in Khartoum province, South Kordofan, North Darfur, Northern state and other regions, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over. On Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The Sudanese Armed Forces gave consent to the UN proposal to open humanitarian corridors for three hours. Later the same day, the RSF released a statement agreeing to open humanitarian corridors for four hours.

