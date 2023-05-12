Sudanese Health Minister Denies WHO Report of Infectious Disease Outbreaks

The Sudanese health minister denied on Friday that his country was struggling with outbreaks of malaria, dengue and measles caused by failing security and health care measures

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The Sudanese health minister denied on Friday that his country was struggling with outbreaks of malaria, dengue and measles caused by failing security and health care measures.

"It is a dry season now, so outbreaks of these diseases are unlikely, but that may change come fall and we will be forced to take measures," Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim told Sputnik.

He spoke a day after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing that the UN health agency had been made aware of outbreaks of malaria, dengue and measles in the country gripped by an armed conflict between the regular army and a paramilitary militia.

Sudan has been dealing with a double threat of hostilities and dwindling supplies of water, food, medicines and electricity, with 70% of health facilities out of service in Khartoum and areas affected by fighting. The WHO head said unfettered access to humanitarian aid was critical for alleviating human suffering.