Sudanese Health Minister Diagnosed With COVID-19, Continues To Fulfill Duties - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Sudanese Health Minister Osama Ahmed Abdul Rahim has contracted the coronavirus disease, but continues to carry out his duties despite the infection, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday, adding that his condition is stable.

"The health ministry announces that Health Minister Osama Ahmed Abdul Rahim, as well as heads of the health general directorate and the general directorate for the coronavirus treatment, have tested positive for coronavirus," the ministry said in a statement published on Facebook.

The minister and two high-ranking Sudanese officials had passed the tests immediately after they experienced first disease symptoms.

"They are undergoing treatment and are in good health. The minister continues to work while being on quarantine," the ministry added.

According to the latest official data provided by the ministry, a bit more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Sudan since the start of the pandemic, including 1,116 fatalities and almost 9,500 recoveries.

