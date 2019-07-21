Sudanese Inquiry Commission Submits Report on Deadly Dispersal of Khartoum Rally - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) An independent inquiry commission of the Sudanese Attorney General's Office submitted on Sunday its report on the circumstances of the deadly crackdown on a sit-in protest camp in Khartoum last month, media reported.

On June 3, the Sudanese security forces attacked a sit-in protest camp near the military headquarters in Khartoum. According to the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, as many as 60 people were killed in the clashes, hundreds were wounded. Protesters were there since April 6, demanding that the military resign and hand power over to civilian rule.

The fact-finding commission has handed the report to the attorney general earlier in the day, the Sky news Arabia broadcaster said, without providing further details on the report's content.

Following the tragic incident, the ruling Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) agreed to form an impartial inquiry commission under the Attorney General's Office but ruled out the possibility of an international investigation into the deadly dispersal, as demanded by the protesters.

Long popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years.

Last week, the sides reached an agreement to form an interim Supreme Council that will rule the country for the next three years. It will include five military members, five civilian officials and one more, elected via general election. The parties also agreed to create the council of ministers. The final talks on the constitutional declaration were initially scheduled for Friday, but were postponed due to diverging positions of the sides on a number of provisions, including the TMC's demand for absolute immunity for the future Supreme Council members and the council's control over judicial and security bodies.