Sudanese Jobless In Lebanon Risk Life On Israel Border

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:43 PM

Sudanese jobless in Lebanon risk life on Israel border

Cowering in a pipe after fleeing Lebanon, a man desperate for work became the latest Sudanese national to risk his life in a perilous trek across the Israeli border

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Cowering in a pipe after fleeing Lebanon, a man desperate for work became the latest Sudanese national to risk his life in a perilous trek across the Israeli border.

With Lebanon facing its worst economic crisis in decades, soaring unemployment has sparked a new trend at the country's southern frontier.

Since the start of May, around 16 Sudanese men have been caught trying to sneak across the heavily militarised border under the cover of night.

The latest was found Wednesday in a pipe and interrogated by the Israeli army, before being sent back across the border.

While Israel remains on high alert for border breaches by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, against which it fought a devastating war in 2006, both sides say the Sudanese are economic migrants.

"According to the initial investigation, the attempted infiltrations into Israel are not motivated by security or spying, but are solely tied to the economic and monetary crisis in Lebanon," a Lebanese security source told AFP.

