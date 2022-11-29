Sudanese Leader Issues Ban on Activity of Trade Unions Across Country - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and the country's de-facto leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan issued a nationwide decree on Monday to freeze the activity of trade unions, professionals' unions, and the Sudanese Businessmen General Union, the state-run SUNA news agency reported.

In the following decree, the head of state decided to establish a commission to form governing bodies for trade union committees and professional federations, the report said.

Various Sudanese trade unions form the main core of the country's civil opposition, which is demanding the withdrawal of the military from power.

In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Burhan, overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing the transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.