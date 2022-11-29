UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Leader Issues Ban On Activity Of Trade Unions Across Country - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Sudanese Leader Issues Ban on Activity of Trade Unions Across Country - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The head of Sudan's Sovereignty Council and the country's de-facto leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan issued a nationwide decree on Monday to freeze the activity of trade unions, professionals' unions, and the Sudanese Businessmen General Union, the state-run SUNA news agency reported.

In the following decree, the head of state decided to establish a commission to form governing bodies for trade union committees and professional federations, the report said.

Various Sudanese trade unions form the main core of the country's civil opposition, which is demanding the withdrawal of the military from power.

In October 2021, the Sudanese military, led by Burhan, overthrew the government in a military coup, declaring a state of emergency and establishing the transitional sovereign council under his leadership. Subsequent protests forced Burhan to sign a pact stipulating the reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, releasing all political prisoners, holding elections in July 2023 and handing power to an elected civilian government. The political crisis persisted, however, and Hamdok stepped down on January 2.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sudan January July October All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

1 hour ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

2 hours ago
 Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from toda ..

Sericulture 'capacity building' workshop from today

2 hours ago
 S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recess ..

S&P Ratings Says Odds US Economy Will Avoid Recession in 2023 Dimming

2 hours ago
 US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Throug ..

US Encouraged by Recent Calls With Russians Through Deconfliction Line - Pentago ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.