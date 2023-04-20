Sudanese Leaders Not Asking for Political Asylum in Russia - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Representatives of the Sudanese authorities have not asked for political asylum in Russia despite clashes between the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Sudanese Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Sirraj said on Thursday.

"No, I have no information about such requests," Sirraj said during a press conference arranged by the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

The ambassador said that he maintains permanent contact with the Russian deputy foreign minister, Mikhail Bogdanov.

"Russia is a friendly country to us so we have been in direct contact with Russian Foreign Ministry since the very beginning of those events last Saturday," Sirraj said.

The diplomat added that the Sudanese authorities will provide the necessary help in line with international law if evacuation of Russian diplomats from Sudan becomes necessary.

"In accordance with its commitment to international law and under Vienna convention Sudanese government will provide maximum support for conducting any necessary evacuation," Sirraj added.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT). On Wednesday, the parties announced another 24-hour truce.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization said it estimated that around 330 people have been killed since the beginning of clashes on Saturday and a further 3,200 have been injured.