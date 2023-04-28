UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Agrees To Extend 72-Hour Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Sudanese armed forces on Thursday agreed to extend the 72-hour ceasefire with paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Thanks to the efforts made by the Saudi and American sides to help defuse the situation and extend the truce in order to create suitable conditions for the process of evacuating foreigners from various countries and to promote humanitarian aspects for our citizens, the command of the armed forces agreed to an extension of the ceasefire, which was proposed for additional 72 hours," the military said on social media.

