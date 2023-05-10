UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Attack RSF Positions Near Khartoum Amid Peace Talks - Eyewitnesses

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Sudanese Military Attack RSF Positions Near Khartoum Amid Peace Talks - Eyewitnesses

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Sudanese armed forces are carrying out airstrikes against positions of rival Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) paramilitary group near Sudan's capital Khartoum despite ongoing peace talks in Saudi Arabia, eyewitnesses told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Sudanese military is using aircraft and artillery to strike RSF support posts in Khartoum's suburbs Omdurman and Bakhri and in the capital's city center, the witnesses said.

On Sunday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that peace negotiations began in the Saudi city of Jeddah on May 6 between the delegations of the Sudanese armed forces and RSF in order to reach an effective short-term ceasefire to facilitate humanitarian assistance.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 604 people have died and over 5,000 injured in the clashes in Sudan, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured World Jeddah Died Saudi Omdurman Khartoum Saudi Arabia Sudan April May Sunday Government

Recent Stories

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

34 minutes ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

56 minutes ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

58 minutes ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

1 hour ago
 Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi b ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi begins final day activities

1 hour ago
 PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s ar ..

PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s arrest before SC

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.