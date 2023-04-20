UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Capable Of Getting Situation Under Control - Ambassador In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Sudanese armed forces are capable of getting the situation in the country under control, and the current developments are Sudan's internal affair, Sudanese Ambassador to Russia Mohammed Sirraj told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I would like to confirm what the Sudanese Foreign Ministry has said in a statement - that the current developments in Sudan are our internal matter. The Sudanese military has the domain and the task to get the situation under control," the diplomat said, in response to a question asking if the country needed external help.

The ambassador also pointed out that Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, is the only legitimate leader of the country.

"Other than the Foreign Ministry of Sudan, there is no Sudanese entity that maintains contact with Sudanese embassies abroad. The Foreign Ministry is the only organization that contacts Sudanese embassies worldwide," Sirraj added.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Later that day, Abdel Fattah Burhan issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

