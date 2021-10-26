UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Chief Dissolves Trade Unions' Management Committees - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The head of Sudan's Sovereign Council and the military's commander-in-chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Tuesday issued a decree on dissolution of management committees of trade unions, the Sky news Arabia tv channel reported.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained the country's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, as well as several other members of the government. Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency in the country, the dissolution of the council and the country's government.

