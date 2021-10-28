UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From Their Posts - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:54 AM

Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From Their Posts - Reports

The commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has dismissed the ambassadors of Sudan to the United States, France, Qatar, and China, as well as the heads of missions to the EU and the UN offices in Geneva, the Sudanese state television reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has dismissed the ambassadors of Sudan to the United States, France, Qatar, and China, as well as the heads of missions to the EU and the UN offices in Geneva, the Sudanese state television reported.

Al-Burhan also appointed a new head of the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority.

The Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets of Khartoum to protest the military takeover. Hamdok returned home on Tuesday.

Al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, then declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.

The coup came as the military was scheduled to hand leadership of the transitional council over to civilians.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest United Nations China France Qatar Khartoum Geneva United States Sudan TV Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fu ..

Afghanistan’s neighbors ask Taliban rulers to fulfill commitments

9 minutes ago
 Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as ..

Xavi the favourite after Barcelona sack Koeman as coach

1 minute ago
 Over 500 Firefighters Sent to Tackle Forest Blaze ..

Over 500 Firefighters Sent to Tackle Forest Blaze in Tibet - China's Emergency M ..

1 minute ago
 RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

RAK Ruler receives Mayor of Rotterdam

25 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy explores mechanisms to develop ..

Ministry of Economy explores mechanisms to develop space economy, investment, to ..

25 minutes ago
 Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Reporters Logged ..

Over 30 Cases of Violence Against Reporters Logged in Afghanistan Under Taliban ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.