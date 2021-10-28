Sudanese Military Chief Removes 6 Ambassadors From Their Posts - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has dismissed the ambassadors of Sudan to the United States, France, Qatar, and China, as well as the heads of missions to the EU and the UN offices in Geneva, the Sudanese state television reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021)

Al-Burhan also appointed a new head of the Sudanese Civil Aviation Authority.

The Sudanese military detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other cabinet ministers on Monday, prompting hundreds of people to take to the streets of Khartoum to protest the military takeover. Hamdok returned home on Tuesday.

Al-Burhan, who is also the head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, then declared a state of emergency and dissolved the council and government.

The coup came as the military was scheduled to hand leadership of the transitional council over to civilians.