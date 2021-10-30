Sudanese Military Chief Says Events in Country Should Not Be Seen as Military Coup

The events in Sudan should not be qualified as a military coup, these are just attempts to correct some mistakes committed during the transition period, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The events in Sudan should not be qualified as a military coup, these are just attempts to correct some mistakes committed during the transition period, armed forces commander-in-chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in an interview with Sputnik.

Sputnik is the first media to interview the Sudanese military leader after recent developments in the country that saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.

"The whole world is confused, and to be honest, those who look at the political map of Sudan are unaware of many facts.

Those who consider this a coup are wrong, since we are in power, and we also would have had to be replaced as a result of a coup. What happened is a correction of our path, a correction of the transition period. Those who consider it a coup can consider any corrective movement in the government a coup, for example April 12 (2019)," al-Burhan said.

The Sudanese military chief emphasized that the steps taken by the military, including government dissolution, were needed to eventually secure stability.