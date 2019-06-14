UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Military Council Acknowledges Having Role In Violent Crackdown On Protesters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:30 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The Sudanese government Military Transition Council (TMC) has acknowledged it had ordered the crackdown on opposition protesters which left dozens of people killed and injured.

In early June, the security forces violently dispersed the sit-in protest outside the Defense Ministry building. The TMC has previously denied having a role in the operation.

"The transitional council has decided to disperse the sit-in protest and has planned [the operation]. But some errors and deviations from the plan were made," the TMC spokesman, Shams al-Din Kabashi, told a press conference, which was broadcast live on Sudanese tv late on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that the protest site had become an "epicenter of provocations in relation to security forces." Kabashi argued that a number of military officers related to the crackdown had been arrested.

The final results of the probe into the operation will be released on Saturday, according to Kabashi.

In April, Sudan was rocked by a military coup, which followed month of anti-government protests. The TMC took over but the rallies continued with the protesters calling for the power transition to the civilian government.

