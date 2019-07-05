UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sudanese Military Council, Opposition Reach Power-Sharing Agreement - Mediator

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:30 AM

Sudanese Military Council, Opposition Reach Power-Sharing Agreement - Mediator

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Sudanese Transitional Military Council and the country's largest opposition alliance, the Forces of Freedom and Change, have reached an agreement to set up a joint sovereignty council to govern the country, mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt said early on Friday.

The military council and the opposition forces spent two days negotiation to reach a consensus on a way out of the months-long political crisis. They also discussed the composition of the council of sovereignty.

The AU special envoy, who mediated the talks, has also said that the sides agreed to form a civilian government.

Related Topics

Alliance Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

NCM issues weather forecasts for next five days

4 hours ago

France to create eco-friendly cemetery space

5 hours ago

Over 80 missing in shipwreck off coast of Tunisia

6 hours ago

DR Congo soldiers, illegal miners face off after d ..

5 hours ago

Reforestation could cut carbon levels by two-third ..

5 hours ago

Migrant boat with 86 on board sinks off Tunisia, 4 ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.