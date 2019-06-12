UrduPoint.com
Sudanese Military Council Says Opposes Int'l Probe Into Crackdown On Protesters' Tent Camp

Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

The Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC), which is currently governing the country, opposes an international investigation that may be launched to look into the circumstances of the deadly crackdown on the protesters' tent camp in Khartoum, TMC spokesman Shams al-Deen Kabashi said in an interview

On June 3, the army attacked a camp of protesters in Khartoum, reportedly killing scores. According to the opposition, 14 protesters were killed and another 60 were injured. On Friday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for an urgent UN monitoring mission to be deployed in Sudan to assess the alleged human rights violations during the crackdown. The experts said they expected Sudan to cooperate and ensure an independent investigation into excessive use of force against demonstrators.

"The military council will not accept the international investigation committee because it infringes the sovereignty of the country and because we have impartial and independent judicial bodies that are able to establish the facts," Kabashi told the Al-Intibaha newspaper.

A source in the press service of the Sudanese prosecutor general told Sputnik last week that an investigation committee formed by the prosecutor general to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crackdown on the tent camp in Khartoum has begun its work.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained. The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years.

The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

