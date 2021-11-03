Sudanese Military Council to Determine Political Future of Hamdok on Wednesday - Source

- Home
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:03 PM
KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Sudanese military council will meet on Wednesday to determine the political future of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a military source told Sputnik.
"Today there will be a meeting of the military council in the building of the main command of the army � this meeting will be decisive regarding the political future of Hamdok and will determine whether he will be in the future government or not," the source said.