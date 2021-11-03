UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Council To Determine Political Future Of Hamdok On Wednesday - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:03 PM

Sudanese Military Council to Determine Political Future of Hamdok on Wednesday - Source

The Sudanese military council will meet on Wednesday to determine the political future of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a military source told Sputnik

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Sudanese military council will meet on Wednesday to determine the political future of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a military source told Sputnik.

"Today there will be a meeting of the military council in the building of the main command of the army � this meeting will be decisive regarding the political future of Hamdok and will determine whether he will be in the future government or not," the source said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Government

Recent Stories

Minister visits under construction building of tra ..

Minister visits under construction building of training college

2 minutes ago
 FM, Young entrepreneurs discuss economic diplomacy ..

FM, Young entrepreneurs discuss economic diplomacy

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims three lives with 17 new infections ..

COVID-19 claims three lives with 17 new infections in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Country's exports, large scale manufacturing witne ..

Country's exports, large scale manufacturing witness record growth: Gill

10 minutes ago
 Latest COVID-19 flare-up spills over to more than ..

Latest COVID-19 flare-up spills over to more than half of Chinese provincial-lev ..

12 minutes ago
 NARC to provide 400 metric tons of high-yielding w ..

NARC to provide 400 metric tons of high-yielding wheat seeds

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.