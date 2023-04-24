UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Has Right To Request International Assistance - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Sudanese Military Has Right to Request International Assistance - Spokesman

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Sudanese government forces are in control of the situation amid clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) but have a right to request international assistance, military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Monday.

"So far we are are able to maintain control but we have the right to interact with any international or regional party within the framework of military cooperation," Abdallah said, when asked if the military received any offers from abroad regarding the assistance in fight against the RSF.

The spokesman also said that the military is thankful to the international community for cooperation and hopes that the clashes will end soon.

"We expect a clear position on this situation from international and regional actors," Abdallah added.

Related Topics

From Government

Recent Stories

Star-studded line-up of international authors for ..

Star-studded line-up of international authors for Sharjah Children&#039;s Readin ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launches ‘Mariners&#039; Meet’ in ..

Dubai Police launches ‘Mariners&#039; Meet’ initiative to strengthen communi ..

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat to ..

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on h ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on his inauguration as President o ..

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

3 hours ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.