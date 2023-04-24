Sudanese Military Has Right to Request International Assistance - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The Sudanese government forces are in control of the situation amid clashes with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) but have a right to request international assistance, military spokesman Gen Brigadier Nabil Abdallah told Sputnik on Monday.

"So far we are are able to maintain control but we have the right to interact with any international or regional party within the framework of military cooperation," Abdallah said, when asked if the military received any offers from abroad regarding the assistance in fight against the RSF.

The spokesman also said that the military is thankful to the international community for cooperation and hopes that the clashes will end soon.

"We expect a clear position on this situation from international and regional actors," Abdallah added.