Sudanese Military Head Threatens RSF With Full-Scale Use Of Lethal Force - Army

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military and the chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, has threatened the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with the full-fledged use of deadly force, the Sudanese armed forces said on Tuesday

On Monday evening, the Sudanese regular armed forces and the RSF agreed to extend their humanitarian ceasefire for another five days. On Tuesday, Burhan visited several troop positions, the military said.

"He (Burhan) noted that the armed forces are fighting this battle in the name of the (Sudanese) people, stressing that they have not yet used lethal force in full, but will be forced to do so if the enemy does not pay attention and follow the voice of reason," the Sudanese armed forces said.

Burhan was also quoted by the armed forces as saying that the regular army is ready to fight until the final victory and that the RSF will not be able to conquer the country.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), 702 people have been killed and 5,687 wounded in the clashes.

