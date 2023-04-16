UrduPoint.com

Sudanese Military Launches Airstrike On RSF Camp In Omdurman - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2023 | 04:10 AM

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) The Sudanese Air Force has launched an airstrike targeting the camp of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Omdurman, the Al Jazeera broadcaster reports citing a Sudanese military source.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday in Sudan's capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe.

The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

Director of a hospital in Omdurman told Sputnik on Saturday that the fighting between the RSF and the national army left six civilians killed. According to media reports, the death toll from the violence in Sudan could be at least 25, while the number of injured reportedly stands at over 180.

