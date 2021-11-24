Sudanese Military Leader Burhan Vows to Leave Politics, Armed Forces After 2023 Elections

The head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, has said that he will leave politics and the armed forces after elections in 2023

Burhan told the Financial Times he will retire from politics after the elections in June 2023.